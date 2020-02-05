Whitaker, Jimmy "J.J." Joe

MIAMI, Fla. Jimmy "J.J." Joe Whitaker, 75, of Dante, Virginia, the firstborn of Ralph Lawrence and Oma Lee (Leedy) Whitaker, passed away on Sunday, January 19, 2020 in Miami, Florida after a four year battle with cancer. Educated at Castlewood High School and Miami Dade College. However, his wisdom and knowledge extended far beyond his formal education. Jim is best known for his enthusiasm for car racing and classic cars. Jim was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle, nephew, cousin, and friend. He could best be described as a dreamer, a fighter, a master communicator, and a man who always stood out in a crowd. Jim could never be described as ordinary because he strived for and achieved exceptionalism in everything he did. Jim is survived by his loving wife of forty-seven years, Linda Lee (Austin) Whitaker; six children, Jimmy Joe Whitaker Jr. of Georgia, Angela Becker and her husband, Ken of South Carolina, Kimberly Reckles and her husband, Andrew of Georgia, Scott Whitaker and his wife, Monica of Georgia, Jennifer Lesek and her husband, Joe of Florida, Bonnie Vedo and her husband, Nick of Florida; eleven grandchildren, Amber Weber, Clayton Reckles, Natalie Whitaker, Terah Reckles, Elisa Whitaker, Alexandra Fletcher, Paige Fletcher, Bianca Partlow, Savannah Fletcher, Aniyah Whitaker, Levi Lesek; thirteen great-grandchildren; several cousins, nieces, and nephews. He is also survived by his sisters, Linda Cordle and Pauline Hart and her husband, Greg; aunts, Betty Lou Savage, Beatrice Taylor, Joan Austin; and his uncle, Boyce Whitaker. He joins his late brother, Sammy Whitaker and parents mentioned above. Funeral Services for Jimmy "J.J." Joe Whitaker will be conducted at 12 p.m. on Friday, February 7, 2020, in Hamlin Baptist Church, 4426 Red Oak Ridge in Castlewood, Virginia with the Rev. Jim Pratt officiating. Interment will follow in Temple Hill Memorial Park in Castlewood, Virginia. Pallbearers will be his sons, Jimmy J. Whitaker Jr. and Scott Whitaker; and his sons-in-law, Ken Becker, Andy Reckles, Joe Lesek, and Nick Vedo. The family asks everyone to join them for a reception at the Western Front Hotel, located at 3025 Forth Avenue, St. Paul, Virginia 24283. Online condolences may be sent to the Whitaker family through our website at www.castlewoodfuneralhome.com. Castlewood Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
