Wheeler, David Louis

David Louis Wheeler, age 75, of Bristol, Va., passed away on Saturday, April 11, 2020, at his residence. He was born on December 25, 1944, in Marion, Va., and worked for many years as a draftsman for the Virginia Department of Transportation in Bristol, Va. David is survived by his wife of 56 years, Ellen Wassum Wheeler; nieces and nephews. No services will be held at this time. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements will be announced by Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

