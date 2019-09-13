Bobby Joe Wheeler, age 76, of Bluff City, Tenn., went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, September 11, 2019, at Bristol Regional Medical Center. A procession of family and friends to Eastern Heights Cemetery will leave Weaver Funeral Home 10:45 a.m. Friday, September 13, 2019. The family would like to extend a special thanks to doctors and nurses at BRMC 4W and ICU, and friends and caregivers, Gary Vaught and Christine Osborne. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Wounded Warriors, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675, or Tri-State Baptist Church Children's Home, 1528 Vance Tank Rd., Bristol, TN 37620. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

