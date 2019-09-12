Bobby Joe Wheeler, age 76, of Bluff City, Tenn., went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, September 11, 2019, at Bristol Regional Medical Center. Bobby's home-going date was very significant on Patriot's Day, as he was a lifelong Patriot and supporter of the military and veterans. They past few years, Bobby has been a strong supporter of President Donald Trump and "Make American Great Again". He was born June 4, 1943, in Bristol, Tenn., a son of the late Dorothy "Dot" Leonard Wheeler and stepfather, George Wheeler. Bobby was owner of Wheeler's Auto Sales for over 30 years. He started working on cars when he was 9 years old and was a lifelong lover of cars. He was especially proud of his 1956 Chevy Bel-Air and his Corvette Stringray. Bobby was retired from Sperry. He was a member and retired pastor of Johnson's Chapel Church. Bobby was a faithful servant of the Lord Jesus Christ, and his influence for the Gospel will only be seen in eternity. In addition to his mother and stepfather, he was preceded in death by his loving wife of 43 years, Gay Sharon Wheeler. Bobby died 3 months to the day after his love, Gay. Left behind to cherish his memory are his special daughter, Chrystie Phipps; son he never had, Travis Lyon; granddaughter, Abigail Artrip; grandson, Andrew Phipps; brother, Larry Wheeler; special friend, Gary Vaught; and fur baby, Gracie. The funeral service will be 6 p.m. Thursday, September 12, 2019, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Bill Felty officiating. The family will receive friends from 4 until 6 p.m. prior to the service. A procession of family and friends to Eastern Heights Cemetery will leave Weaver Funeral Home 10:45 a.m. Friday, September 13, 2019. Pallbearers will be family and friends. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Wounded Warriors and Tri-State Baptist Church Children's Home, 1528 Vance Tank Rd, Bristol, TN 37620. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

