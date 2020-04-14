Edith Kathleen McIntyre Rosenbaum Wertz, age 92, of Bristol, Va., was called home to be with the Lord on Monday, April 13, 2020, from Grace Healthcare. She was born in Washington County, Va., on March 10, 1928, the daughter of the late Maxie Gobble McIntyre and Irby "I.W." McIntyre. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her youngest son, James L. Wertz; and sister, Maxine McIntyre Singleton. She is survived by her son, Glen Edward "Eddie" Rosenbaum, former supervisor of Grayson County. A funeral ceremony will be livestreamed via internet on Friday, April 17, 2020, at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Jerry A. Eggers officiating. Those wishing to view the service online are asked to visit https://www.farrisfuneralservice.com/services/live-stream. Interment will follow in Knollkreg Memorial Park. Due to recent health regulations public attendance is not permitted. Those wishing to share memories, express sympathy and send "Hugs from Home" may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com.

