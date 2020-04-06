Werth, Douglas Delano

Douglas Delano Werth, of Abingdon, Va., went home to be with Jesus on Saturday, April 4, 2020, at age 86. Doug was born to Walter and Marion Werth, in North Tonawanda, N.Y., on April 1, 1934. He married the love of his life, Patricia Ann Werth, on July 10, 1958. They had four children, Douglas, David, Laurie and Daniel. In 1964, the Werth family moved to Abingdon, Va., where Doug loved his small farm in the Watauga area of Washington County, Va., and was a Master Gardner. Doug was an employee of the Columbus McKinnon Corp. for 46 years. He was a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church in Bristol, Va. Doug was predeceased by his parents and his sister, June. He is survived by his wife, Patricia Werth; his four children, Douglas (Sara) Werth, David (Angie) Werth, Laurie (Tony) Ritchie, and Daniel (Cindy) Werth; 13 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Redeemer Lutheran Church in Bristol, Va.
