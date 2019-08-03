Mrs. Lucy Blanche Wells, age 94, departed this life peacefully Monday, July 29, 2019, at her residence. She was born on January 24, 1925, in Blountville, Tenn., a daughter of the late Bill and Minnie Delaney. Lucy was a lifelong resident of the Bristol area and retired from Sullins College. She was a member of Robinson Memorial AME Zion Methodist in Bluff City. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Hugh Henderson Wells Sr.; sons, Hugh Wells Jr. and Ricky Wells; daughters, Linda Carter, Patricia Cannon, and Deborah Whitten; brothers, Mack Delaney and Paul Delaney; and sisters, Grace Black, Maxie Gammon, Leona Madison, Alease Madison, and Ethel Delaney. Mrs. Wells is survived by her sons, Allan Wells, Charles Wells, and Michael Wells; a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, and nieces and nephews. The Home Going Service will be held 3 p.m. Sunday, August 4, 2019, at Robinson Memorial Church, in Bluff City, Tenn., with Pastor Sharon Comeage officiating. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.