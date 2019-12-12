Peggy Bouchillon Brasfield Welch, of Bluffton, S.C., went to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, December 8, 2019. Peg graduated from Blountville High School, ETSU, and completed her Master's of Music in Memphis. She taught music in Sevier County High School and Walter State Community College. Peg was the daughter of deceased Cecil Lamond and Annie Griffin Bouchillon. She was preceded in death by her brother, Jerry L. Bouchillon and niece, Rosemary Holt Smith, Jennifer Seezen and Samuel Bouchillon Jr. She leaves her siblings, Joan Holt (Mike), Sam (Mary), and Greg Bouchillon (Marcia), and her sister-in-law, Merla Bouchillon. She leaves grandchildren by her son, Spencer (Dusty), Treyson, Caroline, and Knox, Tyler (Morgan), Ben, Cate and Lachlan; and son, Hunter (Thu): Joshua and Allison. Her three grandchildren by marriage, Max, Noah and Jonah, by her stepchildren, Wendy Welch (Tim Chu) and Jessie Simpson (Greg). A memorial service will be held at First Baptist Church of Dandridge, Tenn., on Sunday, December 15, 2019, from 1 until 4 p.m. Sauls Funeral Home in Bluffton, S.C. is serving the Welch family. Condolences may be expressed online at www.saulsfh.com.

