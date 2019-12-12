Peggy Bouchillon Brasfield Welch, of Bluffton, S.C., went to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, December 8, 2019. Peg graduated from Blountville High School, ETSU, and completed her Master's of Music in Memphis. She taught music in Sevier County High School and Walter State Community College. Peg was the daughter of deceased Cecil Lamond and Annie Griffin Bouchillon. She was preceded in death by her brother, Jerry L. Bouchillon and niece, Rosemary Holt Smith, Jennifer Seezen and Samuel Bouchillon Jr. She leaves her siblings, Joan Holt (Mike), Sam (Mary), and Greg Bouchillon (Marcia), and her sister-in-law, Merla Bouchillon. She leaves grandchildren by her son, Spencer (Dusty), Treyson, Caroline, and Knox, Tyler (Morgan), Ben, Cate and Lachlan; and son, Hunter (Thu): Joshua and Allison. Her three grandchildren by marriage, Max, Noah and Jonah, by her stepchildren, Wendy Welch (Tim Chu) and Jessie Simpson (Greg). A memorial service will be held at First Baptist Church of Dandridge, Tenn., on Sunday, December 15, 2019, from 1 until 4 p.m. Sauls Funeral Home in Bluffton, S.C. is serving the Welch family. Condolences may be expressed online at www.saulsfh.com.
Tags
Welcome to the Conversation
I would like to receive the Daily Obituaries newsletter
Load comments
Most Popular
-
Tazewell County becomes Second Amendment Sanctuary, adds militia ordinance during widely attended meeting
-
Meet the man behind the shop most people aren't allowed to visit
-
UPDATE: Police identify subject in house on Railroad Street in Abingdon
-
TSSAA CLASS 4A FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP: Elizabethton's Shawn Witten carries on the legacy of Dave Rider
-
Sullivan building commissioner faces charges in fatal wreck
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Email obits@bristolnews.com to submit your obituaries.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.