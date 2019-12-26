Welch, Franklin Delano

Franklin Delano Welch, age 84, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, December 22, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Jean Welch; his parents, Samuel and Melinda Buchanan Welch; his son, Ernie Welch; his daughter, Vickie Welch; his brothers, Charlie Welch and Lawson "Brutus" Welch; and his sister, Kay Hale. Survivors Include granddaughter, Ashley Cassandra Welch Clark and husband, Ryne Clark; brothers, Jeff Welch and James Garner Welsh; four great grandcats, and several nieces and nephews. A private family memorial will be held at a later date in the Buchanan Family Cemetery. The family would like to extend their gratitude to Elmcroft of Bristol, Tennessee, Nova Health and Rehab of Weber City, Virginia, and the VA of Johnson City, Tennessee. Mullins Funeral Home and Staff are serving the Welch family. Online condolences may be made at www.mullinsfuneralhome.net.
