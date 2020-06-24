Barbara M. Welch Barbara M. Welch, age 81, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at her home. She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Flossie Feathers; her husband of 38 years, Ronald Welch; three grandchildren and one great-grandchild. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend. She loved her Heavenly Father. She was the owner of Welch's Garbage Service and a member of Painter Creek Church of Christ. Survivors include her daughters, Cookie (Donald) Cordle, Tammy (Walt) Garr, Virginia Denise "Polly" (James) Miller, Barbara Wilson; sons, Timothy Welch, Jeff (Libby) Welch and Ronald Duane (Erica) Welch; sister, Phyllis Presley; brother, Charles "Cotton" Feathers; eighteen grandchildren, twenty-five great-grandchildren and several nieces and nepehws. The funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Akard Funeral Chapel with Pastor Mark Gaminde officiating. Burial will follow at 1:30 p.m. at Marbleton Cemetery in Unicoi, Tenn. Pallbearers will be her family members. Honorary pallbearers will be Walter Garr, Donald Cordle and James Miller. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude's Children's Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Special Olympics Tennessee, 461 Craighead St., Nashville, TN 37204 in honor of Kelsey Jasmine Roller. Condolences and memories may be left for the family at akardfuneralhome.com. Akard Funeral Home, (423) 989-4800 is serving the Welch family.
