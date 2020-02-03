Nora Susan Arnold Weddle Nora Susan Arnold Weddle, age 90, of Abingdon, Va., passed away on Monday, February 3, 2020, at her home. She was born to the late Wiley Harrison Arnold and Esta Mae Combs Arnold. In addition to her parents, Sue was also preceded in death by her husband, Hampton Haswell Weddle; and two brothers, Thomas Harry "T. Harry" Arnold and Bubby Jr. Sue is survived by three children, Teresa Dianne Delp of Abingdon, Va., Mark Weddle and wife, Dorothy, and Joseph Weddle and wife, Karen, all of Marion, Va.; five grandchildren, Melissa Barker and husband, Matt, Keith Weddle and wife, Angel, Joey Norman, Bethany Weddle, and David Norman; ten great-grandchildren, Kara Sue Davidson, Bradley Barker, Brandon Barker, Colt Norman, Emma Norman, Jackson Repass, as well as, Addison, Samuel, McKayla, and Elijah Weddle. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at 3 p.m. in Knollkreg Memorial Park with Pastor Mike Sage officiating. Pallbearers will be Matt Barker, Ken Glenn, Hector Heath, Jeff Heath, Greg Levitt, Joey Norman, and Keith Weddle. Those wishing to express sympathy online may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com and signing the online guestbook. The family of Nora Susan Arnold Weddle is being cared for by Farris Funeral Service and Crematory, 427 E. Main St., Abingdon, VA 24210 (276-623-2700).
