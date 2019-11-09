Maxine Elliott Webb, age 91, of Tazewell, Va. formerly of Raven, Va., went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, November 5, 2019, in Tazewell, Va. Maxine was born on March 19, 1928, in War, W.Va. and was the daughter of the late John David and Elsie Thorton Mullins of McDowell County, W.Va. She was a homemaker and had lived most of her life in the Raven area. She was a member of the Raven Assembly of God Church. Maxine was a great mother, who loved taking care of her children and others. She was the last surviving member of her immediate family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Avery Lee "Jack" Webb; granddaughter, Tonya Webb; sister, Louise Hinchman; and two brothers, J.D. Mullins and Billy Mullins. She is survived by her sons, Jack L. Webb of Greensboro, N.C., Tommy D. Webb and wife, Victoria, of Martinsville, Va., Edward L. Webb and wife, Mimi, of San Antonio, Texas; grandchildren, Kimberly Flanders, Lee Webb and Tommy Webb. Also surviving are five great-grandchildren; and a host of family and friends. Funeral services for Mrs. Maxine Elliott Webb will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, November 11, 2019, at the Raven Assembly of God in Raven, Virginia with the Rev. Doug Johnson and the Rev. Phyllis Simmons officiating. Entombment will follow at Greenhills Memory Gardens Mausoleum in Claypool Hill, Va. Pallbearers will be Landon Altizer, Bill Brown, Rick Vanover, Hallie Messick, J.C. Owens, Roger Ferrell and Brian Fox. Honorary pallbearers will be Mike Ratliff, Dave Horne, Buford Short, Arnold Short, Donald Kennedy, Carol Kennedy, Evelyn Bandy, Julie Ramey, Melissa Lawson, Linda Cooley, the Rev. C.E. Throgmartin, Marlene Turner, Alexis Anderson, Debbie Wallace, Betsy Williams, Sandy M. Reynolds, Wanda Guy, David Bandy, Chris Anderson, Robert Anderson, Dahmon "Ikey" Ball, and Larry D. Rasnake. The Webb family will receive friends from 6 to 9 p.m. on Sunday evening. November 10, 2019, at Hurst-Scott Funeral Home in Richlands, Va. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Raven Assembly of God Church, P.O. Box 340, Raven, Virginia 24639. Hurst-Scott Funeral Home in Richlands, Virginia is in charge of arrangements and those wishing to express sympathy online may do so at www.hurstscottfuneralhomes.com.
