Jeffrey Owen Weaver, CPO, USN, retired, age 67, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on Sunday, November 3, 2019, at Christian Care Center of Bristol. He was born on May 20, 1952, in Bristol, Va., a son of the late John Henry Weaver and Eva Lucille White Weaver. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Dawn Weaver; one grandchild, Jayce Weaver; and brother, Jerry R. Weaver. Jeffrey was a retired Veteran of the U.S. Navy where he earned several awards and medals. He was retired from Strongwell and was a member of Weaver Union Church. He was a lifetime member of the VFW and a member of the American Legion. Jeffrey loved rebuilding cars. He is survived by his daughter, Rebecca Jean Weaver; brother, John Weaver and wife, Connie; sister, Judy Lucas and husband, Glen; three stepchildren, and several grandchildren. A committal and inurnment service will be held at 11 p.m. on Saturday, November 16, 2019, at Weaver Cemetery in Bristol, Tenn., with Pastor Cynthia Frye and Pastor John Roe officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Weaver Union Church, 132 Peoples Road, Bristol, TN 37620. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed by visiting www.oakley-cook.com. Arrangements especially for Mr. Weaver and his family have been made through Oakley-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory.
Tags
Welcome to the Conversation
I would like to receive the Daily Obituaries newsletter
Most Popular
-
PREP FOOTBALL: VHSL playoff pairings and the final playoff power points rating scale of 2019
-
VHSL FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS: Tazewell makes the cut for first time since 2014
-
Hit-and-run in Bristol was likely intentional, detective says
-
HISTORY WITH HAYES: Memories never die for those who keyed J.J. Kelly’s 1999 upset of Powell Valley
-
Skills machines popping up throughout Virginia, prompting a statewide debate over their legality
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Email obits@bristolnews.com to submit your obituaries.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest Local Offers
RESIDENTIAL HOUSE CLEANING * Weekly, Bi-Weekly, & Monthly Rates * References & Insured * Supplies & Equipment Included Theresa Reed 423-573-3057 or 423-215-8306 ** Satisfaction Guaranteed!! **