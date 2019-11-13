Jeffrey Owen Weaver, CPO, USN, retired, age 67, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on Sunday, November 3, 2019, at Christian Care Center of Bristol. He was born on May 20, 1952, in Bristol, Va., a son of the late John Henry Weaver and Eva Lucille White Weaver. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Dawn Weaver; one grandchild, Jayce Weaver; and brother, Jerry R. Weaver. Jeffrey was a retired Veteran of the U.S. Navy where he earned several awards and medals. He was retired from Strongwell and was a member of Weaver Union Church. He was a lifetime member of the VFW and a member of the American Legion. Jeffrey loved rebuilding cars. He is survived by his daughter, Rebecca Jean Weaver; brother, John Weaver and wife, Connie; sister, Judy Lucas and husband, Glen; three stepchildren, and several grandchildren. A committal and inurnment service will be held at 11 p.m. on Saturday, November 16, 2019, at Weaver Cemetery in Bristol, Tenn., with Pastor Cynthia Frye and Pastor John Roe officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Weaver Union Church, 132 Peoples Road, Bristol, TN 37620. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed by visiting www.oakley-cook.com. Arrangements especially for Mr. Weaver and his family have been made through Oakley-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory.

