Hilda Snider Weatherly, age 94, of Bristol, Va., passed away at her daughter's home in Gray, Tenn. She was born in Marion, Va., to the late John and Lennie Comer Snider. She was also preceded in death by husband, Zeb Weatherly. She worked for Big Jack until they closed and then became a nurse at Bristol Memorial Hospital until her retirement. Survivors include her children, Pamela Weatherly Bragg and husband, John, of Gray, Tenn., and Mark Richard Weatherly and wife, Deanne, of Kingsport, Tenn.; and her grandchildren, John R. Bragg Jr., Alison Bragg Dykes, Ashley Lauren Weatherly, and Morgan Weatherly Doughty. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Beech Grove United Methodist Church, 7149 Gate City Highway, Bristol, VA 24202. Condolences and memoires may be left for the family at akardfuneralhome.com. Akard Funeral Home, (423) 989-4800 is serving the Weatherly family.

