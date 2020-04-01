Hilda Snider Weatherly, age 94, of Bristol, Va., passed away at her daughter's home in Gray, Tenn. She was born in Marion, Va., to the late John and Lennie Comer Snider. She was also preceded in death by husband, Zeb Weatherly. She worked for Big Jack until they closed and then became a nurse at Bristol Memorial Hospital until her retirement. Survivors include her children, Pamela Weatherly Bragg and husband, John, of Gray, Tenn., and Mark Richard Weatherly and wife, Deanne, of Kingsport, Tenn.; and her grandchildren, John R. Bragg Jr., Alison Bragg Dykes, Ashley Lauren Weatherly, and Morgan Weatherly Doughty. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Beech Grove United Methodist Church, 7149 Gate City Highway, Bristol, VA 24202. Condolences and memoires may be left for the family at akardfuneralhome.com. Akard Funeral Home, (423) 989-4800 is serving the Weatherly family.
Tags
Welcome to the Conversation
Load comments
Most Popular
-
Angela Boswell’s father said she wasn’t welcomed back, affidavit states
-
UPDATE: Northam to issue a stay-at-home order for Virginia
-
First Bristol, Va. resident tests positive for COVID-19
-
Sullivan County, Bristol, Tenn. declare state of emergency, safer at home order issued for County
-
Virginia’s leading coal mine halts production amid COVID-19 pandemic
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Email obits@bristolnews.com to submit your obituaries.
Promotions
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.