Robert Stanley Watson Sr., 77, of Bluff City, Tenn., went home to be with the Lord on March 22, 2020, at Sycamore Shoals Hospital after an extended illness. He was born in Sullivan County, Tenn., the son of the late William H Watson and Annie Lunsford Watson. Robert "Buck" Watson was a minister for over 30 years and had retired from North American Rayon Corporation. He was a member Toe River Freewill Baptist Association. He has pastored several churches in North Carolina and Tennessee. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, James Bill Watson, Kenneth C. Watson, Luther Watson and one sister, Annie Nancy Willis. Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 55 years, Margaret Louise Taylor Watson of the home; sons, Robert S. Watson Jr (Lori) of Bluff City, Tenn., and Carl Wayne Watson (Angela) of Elizabethton, Tenn.; daughter, Deborah Ann Watson of Bristol, Tenn.; brothers, Carl Watson (Okihue) of Paris, Texas, Jerry Dean Watson of Elizabethton, Tenn., and Billy Watson (Nina) of Bluff City, Tenn.; sisters, Ethel Graybeal of Elizabethton, Tenn., and Charlene Hilliard (Danny) of Bristol, Tenn,; five grandchildren, Tina, Jenny Monteforte and husband, Nick, Ashlee, Jonathan, and Curtis; one great-grandson, Dylan, and several nieces and nephews. A graveside service to honor the life of Robert Stanley Watson Sr. will be conducted at 2:30 p.m., Tuesday, March 24, 2020, in the Webb-Lady Cemetery with Pastor Danny Osborne officiating. Music will be under the direction of Jeff Taylor and Rita Waycaster. Military honors to be accorded by the Bristol Honor Guard Post 6975. Active pallbearers will be nephews, Ronny Taylor, Jeff Graybeal, Dusty Taylor, Billy Watson Jr., Jeff Taylor, Robbie Taylor, Shane Taylor and Guthrie Taylor. Honorary pallbearers will be Nick Monteforte and Dylan Watson. The family would like to express a special thank you to his care givers at Ballad Health in Bristol, especially Dr. Aaron Towe, Sycamore Shoals Hospital and Payton Leonard from Home Instead for the loving care given to Mr. Watson during his illness. Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers, may make donations to The Alzheimer's Association, 207 N Boone Street, Johnson City, TN 37604. Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com.
