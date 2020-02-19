Watson, Olive Viers Rose

Olive Viers Rose Watson, 93, of Bristol, Va., passed away on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at her home. She was born on April 23, 1926, to the late R.D. and Vadna Turner Viers. She worked many years in Detroit, Mich. where she made molded plastic auto parts at Elicon and Jim Robbin's before returning to Virginia. She was of the Primitive Baptist faith having attended Shiloh Primitive Baptist after moving to Bristol but considered Sandlick Primitive Baptist Church her church home. In addition to her parents, Olive was preceded in death by husbands, Lawrence Rose and Luther Watson; sisters, Trulah Colley, Maggie Singleton Rasnake, Edith Viers, Elsie Compton and Patsy Viers; and brothers, Walter Viers and Charlie Viers. She is survived by her devoted caregivers, daughter and son-in-law, Pauline and Arton Charles; son, Roger (Helen) Rose; grandchildren, Tammy (Randy) Bylski, Christopher Rose, Melena Charles, Randy (April) Charles, Jennifer (George) Wallace, Jeffrey (Susan) Colley, Rick (Tina) Colley, and Teresa (James) Fuller; great- grandchildren, Joshua DeLashmit, Zachary Lawrence DeLashmit, her namesake, Olivia Rose Poston, Eliott Charles, and Ethan Charles; great great-grandson, Austin DeLashmit; brothers, Pridemore (Laura) Viers, and Johnny Viers; sisters, Fannie (Milton) Oquin, and Mary Sue (Palmer) Woods; and a host of nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends after 6 p.m. Thursday, February 20, 2020, at Haysi Funeral Home where an evening service will be held at 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Friday, February 21, 2020, at Haysi Funeral Home with Elders Jim O'Quinn, Jeremy Jacobs and Jay C Hager officiating. Burial will follow in the R.D. Viers Family Cemetery, Backbone Ridge. Pallbearers will be Randy Charles, Christopher Rose, Randy Bylski, Joshua DeLashmit, Zachary DeLashmit, Keith Woods and Kent Woods. Online condolences may be sent to http://www.haysifuneral.com. Haysi Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

