On April 9, 2020, Don Waterman went to be with His Lord. Don passed away at his home. He was born in Bristol, Va. on December 22, 1947. Don graduated from John S. Battle High School and earned a B.S. from ETSU. Don went to work with General Mills after college, and then went into the industrial textiles business for the remainder of his life. During his life, he served on several boards including the Bristol Jaycees as Vice-President and Life Member, the Virginia Jaycees as District Director and Life Member, and Jaycees International as Senator. He then went on to serve as the President of the Bristol Host Lions Club. Later, he was involved in politics. He was the Chairman and Vice-Chairman of the Southwest Virginia Tea Party and the Vice Chairman of the Bristol Republican Party. He was preceded in death by his dad, John H. Waterman and his mom, Lavina Mumpower Waterman. He is survived by his brother, Leland Waterman; his daughters, Jeanette Hickl and Maggie Jones; his daughter-in-law, Hayley Jones; his son-in-law, Justin Hickl; his grandchildren, Brysn Graybeal, Brooklyn Welch, CJ Welch, and Xileigh Jones; as well as many cousins who he loved dearly. Due to COVID-19 gathering restrictions, a private chapel service will be held on Friday, May 1, 2020, at 1 p.m. in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Chad Blevins officiating. Live streaming of the service is available at oneroomstreaming.com Event ID: WeaverFH password: LLWZSZ Entombment will follow the service at Mt. View Mausoulem in Bristol, Va. with military honors rendered by the Virginia National Guard. Friends are welcome to join at the mausoleum and remain in their cars to ensure social distancing. A celebration and reception to honor Don's life will be held at a future time. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Weaver Funeral Home to assist the family with funeral expenses. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
