Miss Ruby Wassom, age 90, of Rockhold Rd., Bluff City, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on January 6, 2020, at Ivy Hall Nursing home in Elizabethton, Tenn. Ruby loved the Lord and her church family very much. Ruby was the oldest living member at Rockhold United Methodist Church and was also a member of the Kingsport Eastern Star. She was preceded in death by her parents, WB "Bunn" Wassom and Evelyn Rutledge Wassom; two brothers, Thurman "the old man" Wassom and Robert "Bobby" Wassom; and three sisters, Mary Wassom, Reva Wassom Riley and Mamie Wassom Smith. Those left to cherish her memory are her brother, Sam Wassom (Brenda) of Bluff City; three nieces, Julie Miller (Johnny) of Wake Forest, N.C., Crystal Pope (Bobby) of Fort Mills, S.C., and Ms. Tracy Cain of Jacksonville, Fla.; two nephews, Douglas Smith of Bristol, Tenn., and Sidney Riley of Bluff City; and one very special friend, Kathy Kunisch of Johnson City, Tenn. A service to honor the life of Ruby Wassom will be conducted at 7 p.m. Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at Tetrick Funeral Home Bluff City with Pastor Dennis Milhorn officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. prior to the funeral service on Wednesday. A graveside service and interment will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday, January 9, 2020, at Morningview Cemetery, in Bluff City. Active pallbearers will be Sidney Riley, Greg Baker, Steve Smelzer, John Webb, Douglas Smith and Roger Cox. Everyone will meet at the cemetery at 10:50 a.m. The family would like to offer a special thanks to Ivy Hall for the good care they gave to Ruby. Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers may make donations to Rockhold United Methodist Church, 4157 Rockhold Rd., Bluff City, TN 37618. Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com.
In memory
