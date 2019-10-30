Warren, Tony W.

SALTVILLE, Va. Tony W. Warren, age 56, passed away at his home on Tuesday, October 29, 2019. He was retired Major U.S. Army, serving for 20 years. Tony was preceded in death by his father, Jack W. Warren. He is survived by his mother, Jean Blevins Warren; sisters, Tammy Crystal and husband, Greg, and Chandra Gumpert and husband, Richard; nieces, Brigitt McGuinness and husband, Jeffrey, Amber Hogan and husband, Richard, Shannon Robinson and Kara Neal. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Saturday November 2, 2019 at Henderson Funeral Home with Rev. the Jimmy Taylor and the Rev. Jeff Warren officiating. Burial and Military Rites will follow in the Elizabeth Cemetery in Saltville. The family will receive friends from 10 until 11 a.m. on Saturday prior to the services. Online condolences may be made at drhendersonfuneralhome.com. The Henderson Funeral Home in Saltville, Va. is honored to be serving the Major Tony W. Warren family.