Alberta Sue Yarber Warren, age 79, of Glade Spring, Va., passed away on Thursday, January 16, 2020. She was born to the late Don Yarber and Katherine Brown Yarber. She owned and operated Repeat Boutique and the Feed Bucket on Lee Highway. Sue attended Rosedale Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, Sue was also preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Joe Bradley Warren; two sisters, Peggy Owens and and Pat Bise; and a brother, H.R. Yarber. She is survived by two sons, Joe William Warren and wife, Sherri, of Glade Spring, and Mark Warren and wife, Trisha, of Saltville; three sisters, Nancy Chit-kin, Omagine Brewer, and Monty Wright; four grandsons: James Bradley Warren and wife, Tanya, of North Myrtle Beach, S.C., Cody Hunter Warren and wife, Samantha, of Abingdon, and Logan and Hunter Simms, both of Saltville; two great-grandsons, Dylan and Austin Warren; special great niece, Sierra Adams; and numerous additional nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. A funeral ceremony will be held on Thursday, January 23, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the Main Street Chapel of Farris Funeral Service with Rev. Carl Young officiating. A committal service will follow at Rosedale Baptist Church Cemetery where Donnie Allison, Eric Allison, Mike Allison, Hunter Simms, Logan Simms, and Cody Warren will serve as pallbearers. Visitation will be held on Thursday from 12 until 2 p.m. at the funeral home prior to the service. Those wishing to express sympathy online may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com and signing the online guestbook. The family of Alberta Sue Yarber Warren is being cared for by Farris Funeral Service and Crematory, 427 E. Main St., Abingdon, VA 24210, (276-623-2700).

To send flowers to the family of Alberta Sue Warren, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Jan 23
Service
Thursday, January 23, 2020
2:00PM
Main Street Chapel
427 East Main Street
Abingdon, VA 24210
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Alberta Sue's Service begins.
Jan 23
Visitation
Thursday, January 23, 2020
12:00PM-2:00PM
Main Street Chapel
427 East Main Street
Abingdon, VA 24210
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Alberta Sue's Visitation begins.

Tags

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

I would like to receive the Daily Obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments