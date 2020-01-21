Alberta Sue Yarber Warren, age 79, of Glade Spring, Va., passed away on Thursday, January 16, 2020. She was born to the late Don Yarber and Katherine Brown Yarber. She owned and operated Repeat Boutique and the Feed Bucket on Lee Highway. Sue attended Rosedale Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, Sue was also preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Joe Bradley Warren; two sisters, Peggy Owens and and Pat Bise; and a brother, H.R. Yarber. She is survived by two sons, Joe William Warren and wife, Sherri, of Glade Spring, and Mark Warren and wife, Trisha, of Saltville; three sisters, Nancy Chit-kin, Omagine Brewer, and Monty Wright; four grandsons: James Bradley Warren and wife, Tanya, of North Myrtle Beach, S.C., Cody Hunter Warren and wife, Samantha, of Abingdon, and Logan and Hunter Simms, both of Saltville; two great-grandsons, Dylan and Austin Warren; special great niece, Sierra Adams; and numerous additional nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. A funeral ceremony will be held on Thursday, January 23, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the Main Street Chapel of Farris Funeral Service with Rev. Carl Young officiating. A committal service will follow at Rosedale Baptist Church Cemetery where Donnie Allison, Eric Allison, Mike Allison, Hunter Simms, Logan Simms, and Cody Warren will serve as pallbearers. Visitation will be held on Thursday from 12 until 2 p.m. at the funeral home prior to the service. Those wishing to express sympathy online may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com and signing the online guestbook. The family of Alberta Sue Yarber Warren is being cared for by Farris Funeral Service and Crematory, 427 E. Main St., Abingdon, VA 24210, (276-623-2700).
