Laura Ann Warner, age 92, passed away peacefully at her home in Bristol, Tenn., on June 17, 2020. Laura Ann was born in Bristol, on October 18, 1927, a daughter of the late George and Anna Laura King. She was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, John, and their daughter, Jane. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Nancy Jane Parks; and brother, George King, Jr. Laura Ann is survived by her daughter, Susan Bechdel and son-in-law, Les Bechdel, of McCall, Idaho; and son, John Warner Jr. and daughter-in-law, Mary Warner of Bristol, Va. In addition, she is survived by granddaughter, Laura Bechdel and husband, Neal McAdam of McCall, Idaho; grandsons, Max Bechdel and partner, Jo Kemper, of White Salmon, Wash., Jack Warner of Baltimore, Md., and Preston Warner of Bristol, Va.; and great-grandchildren, Lucas and Ruby McAdam of McCall, Idaho. She is also survived by sister-in-law, Peggy King; and nieces and nephews, Charles Parks, Peggy Parks Cowan, Elizabeth Parks, and George Parks. Laura Ann graduated from Bristol Tennessee High School, Hollins College, and Columbia University. She spent over 50 years in music education, including more than 30 years teaching in the Bristol, Tennessee elementary school system. She was deeply committed to sharing with children an appreciation for music and the joy it could bring. She was awarded Teacher of the Year in Bristol, and was a finalist at the state level. Laura Ann also spent many years as an organist, in tandem with her husband John as Choir Director, in various churches in and around Bristol. After retirement from the school system, she remained active in music education, as a member and president of the Bristol Music Club; Board member emeritus of the Paramount Chamber Players; and, Board Chairperson, Assistant Director, publicist, parent coordinator, and accompanist for the East Tennessee Children's Choir and later for the Mountain Empire Children's Choral Academy. In 2015, Laura Ann was selected as one of five recipients of the first annual Arts Achievement Award by the Arts Alliance of the Mountain Empire. In her remarks at the award ceremony, Laura Ann said, "I have had a wonderfully full life and sharing with young people my love of music has been among my greatest joys." The family is deeply grateful to an incredibly committed group of caregivers, Amedisys health professionals, and everyone at H. Johnson's Pharmacy, all of whom looked after Laura Ann with extraordinary support, devotion, and love. No public memorial service is planned at this time. In lieu of flowers, the family requests any memorials be made to the Bristol Music Club (Scholarship Fund), 1810 King College Road, Bristol, TN 37620 or a charity of your choice. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family by posting on Laura Ann's Facebook page or by visiting www.oakley-cook.com. Arrangements especially for Mrs. Warner and her family have been made through Oakley-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory.
