Warner, Laura Ann

Laura Ann Warner, age 92, passed away peacefully at her home on June 17, 2020, in Bristol, Tenn. Arrangements are incomplete at this time. The full obituary will be in the Friday edition of the Bristol Herald Courier. The family is in the care of Oakley-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory.

To plant a tree in memory of Laura Warner as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.