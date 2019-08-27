Sylvia Jean Ward, 82, of Fayetteville, passed away on Tuesday, August 20, 2019. She was born to Philip Wise and Blanche Stella Wampler on July 6, 1938, in Washington County, Va. She was a homemaker. Sylvia was preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Phil Wampler and Ted West. She is survived by her son, Michael (Melanie) Ward; grandson, Joshua Ward; step-grandson, Dane Schaefges; and great-grandson, Reese Ward. A visitation will be held from 5 until 7 p.m. on Thursday, August 29, 2019, at Mowell Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Fayetteville. The family would lovingly accept donations made to the American Heart Association, www.heart.org or the Boy Scouts of America, www.scouting.org. Mowell Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Fayetteville www.mowells.com.

