Raymond Ward, age 59, of Tazewell, Va., died on Sunday, November 3, 2019, at his home. He was born on October 26, 1960, in Flint, Mich., a son of the late Rev. Dewey G. Ward and Beatrice Sizemore Ward. Raymond was a 1979 graduate of Grundy High School and was employed as a Mine Superintendant with Capital Coal. Mr. Ward enjoyed hunting and fishing and was a diehard race fan. He was loved and respected by his fellow coal miners, whom he affectionately referred to as "my men." He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Ralph Ward and David Ward. Those who survive to cherish his memories include his spouse, Brenda K. Ward; one daughter, Wendy Bourne and husband, Bobby, of Tazewell, Va.; one son, Justin Ward and wife, Amanda, of Concord, N.C.; three sisters, Lois Martineau and husband, Dan, of Battle Creek, Mich., Phyllis Osborne of Oakwood, Va., and Faithy Fuller of Bristol, Va.; two brothers, Danny Ward and wife, Susie, of Alabaster, Ala., and Andrew Ward of Elizabeth City, N.C.; special friend and mentor, who greatly influenced his life, Hank Matney; several nieces and nephews, and other relatives and many friends. In keeping with the family's wishes and need for privacy, all services for Mr. Raymond Ward will be conducted privately. Hurst-Scott Funeral Home of Tazewell, Va. is serving the family of Mr. Ward and those wishing to express sympathy online may do so at www.hurstscottfuneralhomes.com.
