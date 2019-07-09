CHILHOWIE, Va. Mary Ellen Cress Ward, 70, was taken home to be with the Lord on Sunday, July 7, 2019. She was preceded in death by her father and mother, Fred Wayne Cress and Alice Virginia Edmiston Cress. Mary Ellen is survived by her husband, Louie Wade Ward; one daughter, Deanna Lynn Ward Gravely and husband, Chris; two sons, Brian Wade Ward and wife, Cindy, and Eric Matthew Ward and wife, Jennifer; eight grandchildren, one great-grandchild; sisters-in-law, Patty Ward and Beulah Harris; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. The family would like to thank everyone for their love and support through this difficult time. Special thanks to her cousin, Joyce Edmiston, who has been like a sister to her: transporting her to doctor appointments and supporting her during her battle with cancer. The family would also like to thank the staff at Wythe Hospice of Southwest Virginia, especially Crystal Wynn and Diane Gill who took such wonderful care of Mary Ellen. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 11, 2019, at Williams Funeral Home Chapel with Elder Kenneth Presnell and Elder Larry Blevins presiding. Burial will follow at the Saint Clair Bottom Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at Williams Funeral Home. Mary Ellen was a member of Tumbling Creek Primitive Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the church, ICO Ken Presnell 32037 Poor Valley Rd. Saltville, VA 24370. Condolences can be made to the family online at www.williamsfuneralhomeofchilhowie.com. Williams Funeral Home of Chilhowie is serving the Ward family.