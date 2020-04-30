Ward, Louie Wade

CHILHOWIE, Va. Louie Wade Ward, 87, passed away Thursday, April 30, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Ellen Cress Ward; parents, Paul Lawrence Ward and Mary Kate Poston Ward; one sister, Helen E. Maiden; brothers, William P. Ward, Charles Harlen ward, Lloyd Alvin Ward, and Russell B. Ward. Survivors include one daughter, Deanna Lynn Ward Gravely and husband, Chris; two sons, Brian Wade Ward and wife, Cindy, Eric Matthew Ward and wife, Jennifer; eight grandchildren; one great-grandchild; sisters, Patty Ward and Beulah Harris; brother-in-law, Fred Allen Cress; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Graveside service will be private with Elder Kenneth Presnell officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Tumbling Creek Primitive Baptist Church, ICO Ken Presnell, 23037 Poor Valley Rd. Saltville, VA 24370. Condolences can be made to the family online at www.williamsfuneralhomeofchilhowie.com. Williams Funeral Home of Chilhowie is serving the Ward Family.

To plant a tree in memory of Louie Ward as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries