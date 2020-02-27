Ward, Leslie "Les"

Leslie "Les" Ward, 67, passed away on Wednesday morning, February 26, 2020, at Holston Valley Medical Center. He was born on August 17, 1952, in Fall Branch, Tenn., and attended Fall Branch High School. He was an avid golfer and a member of Ridgefields Country Club. Les was the owner of B&W Cooling & Heating for 32 years. He was a member of Shades of Grace, a United Methodist Congregation. Les is survived by his wife, Marilyn O. Ward; sister-in-law, Sharma Clonce Sherbank; adopted brother, Brady Richards; furbabies, Mindy Marie and Gracie Ann and Bruno; sister, Carolyn Moffitt (husband, Jack), brother, Jimmy Ward (wife, Wilma); nephews, Steve Moffitt (wife, Holly) and Jamie Ward; niece, Buffy Sanders; his cherished cousin, Doris Helton (husband, Roger); and lots of cousins and cherished friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Barbara and Roy Ward and his beloved in-laws, Oacluce and Don Ellis. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport, Tenn. The funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. Pastor Will Shewey officiating. Burial will follow in East Lawn Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be Scott Negrotto, David Wright, Thomas Carter, Allen Andrews, Carole Fuller and John Maupin. Honorary pallbearers will be Mark Hawkins, David Coats, Roger Helton, and all who loved him. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Shade of Grace Church, 313 E. Sullivan St., Kingsport, TN 37660, CASA for Kids, 310 Shelby St., Kingsport, TN 37660, The Bridge Home No Kill Animal Rescue, 2061 Highwy 75, Blountville, TN 37617, or to the favorite charity of your choice.
