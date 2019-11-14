Jeffrey Stuart Ward, 56, of Knoxville, died on November 7, 2019, at his home. Jeff was born on December 20, 1962, in Bristol, Tenn., to Stuart Ward and Janice Goodwin (Ward). He graduated from Tennessee High School in 1981. He played football at Carson Newman University, then attended ETSU and Milligan College. He enjoyed playing, commenting and telling his stories about football, hunting, spending time with his family and dog, talking on the phone with friends and camping with church small group. He fondly told stories of his days working at RJ Reynolds Tobacco. He enjoyed owning his business and dealing in cars. He was a passionate story-teller, friend, father and husband. He was an active member of Grace Baptist Church in Knoxville and a Jesus follower. He is survived by his wife, Amber; his daughters, Kerrigan and Morgan; family by marriage, Ken and Annette Holmes, Chad and Heather Floyd (Ariana and Braedon), Todd and Ginger Hare (Jakob, Brant, Olivia, Topher), and multiple aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his mother, Janice Goodwin Shaffer, and his father, Stuart Ward. He is fully healed and wrapped in the unconditional love of King Jesus. The family will receive friends from 2 until 4 p.m., with a service to follow at 4 p.m., at Fellowship Chapel, 201 Crockett Street, Bristol, VA 24201, on Saturday, November 16, 2019. In lieu of flowers, please invest in a child in need on behalf of Jeff's memory.