Ronald A. Wankel Sr. Ronald A. Wankel, age 98, died on Monday, July 29, 2019, at his home. The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m. on Thursday, August 1, 2019, at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Will Shewey officiating. A private family interment will follow. Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Homes, Kingsport is serving the family of Ronald A. Wankel, Sr. Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an online condolence for the family.

