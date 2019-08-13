Margie Nell Hayes Gurley Wankel passed away on Friday, August 9, 2019, surrounded by her family at her home due to complications of a stroke. Her "Coming Home Celebration" will be held on Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Central Holston Christian Church with Minister Bob Robinson and Rev. Jeremy Sears officiating, followed by graveside service at Glenwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association or the Alzheimer's Association. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremations Services.