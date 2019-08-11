Margie Nell Hayes Gurley Wankel passed away on Friday, August 9, 2019, surrounded by her family at her home due to complications of a stroke. She was born on September 10, 1929, in Bristol, Tennessee. She was preceded in death by husbands, Marvin Mac Gurley Sr. and Ronald A. Wankel Sr.; her parents, Marion and Belvon Hayes; as well as sisters, Louise Reynolds, Cleo Blevins, and Vivian Hodges; and brother, Norman Hayes. She is survived by daughter, Vickey G. Richmond and husband, Toby; and son, Marvin Mac Gurley Jr. and wife, Kimberlyn. She is also survived by loving grandchildren, Missy Rader Clouse, Trey Gurley and wife, Beverly, Heather Gurley Cross and husband, Brandon, Sabrina Duffield Somerby and husband, Chad, Chad Richmond and wife, Devon, Tai Ford and husband, Patrick, and Hunter Richmond and wife, Adrienne; great-grandchildren, Gavin and Brianna Clouse, Olivia and Harper Gurley, Colton and Kellen Cross, Victoria Somerby, and Parker Richmond; and stepchildren, Ronald Wankel Jr. and wife, Cecelia, Bruce Wankel, Molly Wankel, and Daniel Wankel. Margie lived a long and beautiful life. She loved God and her family. She loved singing and dancing and was always the life of any party. Margie was an accomplished interior designer. She and her husband, Mac, owned the fourth Ethan Allen Gallery in the nation. They also owned Gurley's La-Z-Boy Showcase Shop in Johnson City, Tenn. She was also involved in many civic clubs and generously supported her community with her giving heart. She was a devoted member of Central Holston Christian Church and Avoca Christian Church for many years. Her "Coming Home Celebration" will be held on Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Central Holston Christian Church with Minister Bob Robinson officiating followed by graveside service at Glenwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends Monday, August 12, 2019, from 5 until 7 p.m. at Weaver Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association or the Alzheimer's Association. A special thanks goes to the loving caregivers Ann Bowlin, Teresa Phipps, Maude Stanley, Karen Richenberg, Michelle Berry, Kim Blevins, and Amedysis Hospice. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremations Services.