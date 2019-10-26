KINGSLAND, Ga. Randy Eugene Wampler, 65, passed away on Tuesday, October 22, 2019, at Hospice of the Golden Isles in Brunswick, Ga. He was born in Abingdon, Va., to Eugene Pierce Wampler and Erma Jane Mowery Wampler. He and his father worked side-by-side for nearly 40 years as the owner/operators of Wampler's Sunoco. After retiring from the family business, Randy and his wife of 33 years, moved to Kingsland where he took on a part-time job at Kings Bay Cinemas in St. Marys, Ga. Since he never met a stranger and was always up to chatting, this job gave him great pleasure. The rest of his free time was spent fishing, watching movies, and making things for those he loved. Randy is survived by his wife, Brenda Worley Wampler of Kingsland, Ga.; and three children, Erica Parsons (Joe) of Virginia Beach, Va., Maranda Wampler (Gary) of Lexington, Ky., and Lisa Minton (Bill) of Kingsland, Ga. He was the proud Papaw of five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, Colton and Caleb Parsons, Addisyn Wampler, Alyssa Mimiaga, and Kendall, Rowen, and Ezekiel Benjamin. He also leaves behind three sisters, Becky Bratton (Joey) and Kathy Vencill (Delmer Lynn), both of Lebanon, Va., and Donna White (Walter) of Abingdon, Va., as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and special friends. Though his time on Earth may have been short-lived, the family takes great comfort in knowing that he is no longer suffering and that he is rejoicing in Heaven with his daughter, Jessica Wampler and his dad, who had both preceded him death. The family will receive visitors at the Antioch House of Prayer on North Fork River Road in Abingdon, Va., on Sunday, October 27, 2019, from 5 until 7 p.m. with the funeral services following at 7 p.m.. A brief burial service will be held for family and close friends at Temple Hill Memorial Garden in Castlewood, Va., on Monday, October 28, 2019, at 11 a.m. The family would like to offer their thanks in advance to Rev. Ted Rasnake and Jason Nunley who will be preaching the service and recognize the following pallbearers: Scott Thompson, Jeremy Rhea, Adam Wampler, Mike Hughes, Don Hughes, and Billy Wayne Wampler. Dewey Helbert, Johnny Mowery, and Tommy Bradley will serve as honorary pallbearers. Those wishing to express sympathy online may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com. and signing the online guest register. The family of Randy Eugene Wampler is being cared for by Farris Funeral Service and Crematory, (276) 623-2700.
