Walton, Kathleen Tuell

Weather Alert

...HEAVY RAINFALL WITH POTENTIAL FOR FLOODING TONIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING... .A SLOW-MOVING FRONTAL SYSTEM WILL BRING PERIODS OF HEAVY RAIN THROUGH THURSDAY. TODAY'S RAINFALL HAS CREATED FAVORABLE CONDITIONS FOR FLASH FLOODING WITH ANOTHER ROUND OF SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS TONIGHT AND THURSDAY. HEAVY SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS THAT REPEATEDLY TRACK OVER THE SAME AREAS COULD RESULT IN FLASH FLOODING OF CREEKS AND STREAMS TONIGHT AND THURSDAY. ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT... THE FLASH FLOOD WATCH IS NOW IN EFFECT FOR * PORTIONS OF SOUTHWEST NORTH CAROLINA, EAST TENNESSEE, AND SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, IN SOUTHWEST NORTH CAROLINA, CHEROKEE AND CLAY. IN EAST TENNESSEE, ANDERSON, BLEDSOE, BLOUNT SMOKY MOUNTAINS, BRADLEY, CAMPBELL, CLAIBORNE, COCKE SMOKY MOUNTAINS, EAST POLK, GRAINGER, HAMBLEN, HAMILTON, HANCOCK, HAWKINS, JEFFERSON, JOHNSON, KNOX, LOUDON, MARION, MCMINN, MEIGS, MORGAN, NORTH SEVIER, NORTHWEST BLOUNT, NORTHWEST CARTER, NORTHWEST COCKE, NORTHWEST GREENE, NORTHWEST MONROE, RHEA, ROANE, SCOTT, SEQUATCHIE, SEVIER SMOKY MOUNTAINS, SOUTHEAST CARTER, SOUTHEAST GREENE, SOUTHEAST MONROE, SULLIVAN, UNICOI, UNION, WASHINGTON, AND WEST POLK. IN SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA, LEE, RUSSELL, SCOTT, WASHINGTON, AND WISE. * THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT * RAINFALL AMOUNTS OF 2 TO 4 INCHES ARE EXPECTED WITH ISOLATED HIGHER AMOUNTS. * HEAVY RAIN WITH SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS COULD CAUSE FLASH FLOODING. PEOPLE IN THE WATCH AREA SHOULD BE AWARE OF THE POSSIBILITY OF RAPIDLY RISING CREEKS AND STREAMS. AVOID LOW LYING AREAS...AND BE CAREFUL WHEN APPROACHING HIGHWAY DIPS AND UNDERPASSES. NEVER ATTEMPT TO DRIVE ACROSS A FLOODED ROAD. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP THAT LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. FLASH FLOODING IS A VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE QUICK ACTION IF FLOODING IS OBSERVED OR A FLASH FLOOD WARNING IS ISSUED. IF YOU COME TO A CLOSED OR FLOODED ROAD...TURN AROUND! DON'T DROWN! &&