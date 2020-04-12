Steve Wallace, 68, of Bristol, Tennessee, passed away on Friday, April 10, 2020, at the Bristol Regional Medical Center, in Bristol, Tennessee. He was born in Knoxville, Tennessee, on January 6, 1952, a son of the late Marvin Albert and Virginia Louise Armstrong Wallace. Steve is survived by his loving wife, Anne; son, Peter William ; daughter, Elisabeth Anne and her partner, Jacob Canter; brother, Rick Wallace; dear friends, Tony and Sarah; and our cat, Zelda. Steve was a resident of Bristol for 60 years. He was a loving and devoted son, husband and father. He was a graduate of Tennessee High School, Class of 1969. He was a graduate of the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, Class of 1973 and UT Law, Class of 1976, where he was a proud member of the Law Review. He started in private practice as an attorney in 1976 and was appointed to the office of Public Defender, 2nd Judicial District in 1989, and retired in 2018. Steve was an avid UT sports fan. He loved being in the outdoors. He was an Appalachian Trail 2000 Miler, completing the hike to the top of Mt. Katahdin in 2014. He loved running, being with his family on the boat on South Holston Lake, and going to concerts. He was a member of State Street United Methodist Church, Bristol, Va. Due to the COVID-19 concerns, the family will hold a Celebration of Life at a later date. A private burial will be held Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at Glenwood Cemetery, Bristol, Tenn. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the Southern Poverty Law Center, 400 Washington Ave., Montgomery, AL 36104, State Street United Methodist Church, 300 W. Valley Dr., Bristol, Va., or the Appalachian Trail Conservancy, P.O. Box 807, Harpers Ferry, WV 25425. During these unprecedented times, please continue to support the family through their loss by sending cards, making phone calls, or placing on-line condolences at www.BlevinsCares.com. Mr. Wallace and his family are in the care of Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services.(276) 669-6141.
