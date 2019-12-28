CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. Johnny Wallace, 79, died Wednesday, December 25, 2019, at New Hanover Medical Center in Wilmington, North Carolina. He was born in Dante, Virginia; son of the late Thelmer and Rachell Holbrook Wallace. He was preceded in death by his one daughter, Johnette Cook and one brother, Thelmer Wallace Jr. He was a veteran of the United States Army. He retired from CSX Railroad and was a member of the American Legion Post #129. He was a former Chief of the Dante Fire Department. He was a member of Straight Hollow Freewill Baptist Church and attended Calvary Baptist Church in Castlewood, Virginia. He is survived by his wife, Phyllis C. Wallace; one sister, Shirley Harrison of Lebanon, Virginia; three brothers, Freddie Wallace of Lebanon, Virginia, Donald Wallace of Sevierville, Tennessee, and Steve Wallace and wife, Peggy of Lebanon, Virginia; one granddaughter, Lauren Morgan of Ashville, North Carolina; several nieces and nephews. Funeral Services for Johnny Wallace will be conducted at 7 p.m., Monday, December 30, 2019, in Castlewood Funeral Home Chapel, Castlewood, Virginia with Nephew Carl Castle Jr. officiating. Committal Service and Entombment will be conducted at 11 a.m., Tuesday, December 31, 2019, in the Valley View Mausoleum - Temple Hill Memorial Park, Castlewood, Virginia. Family and Friends will meet at the funeral home and go in procession to the cemetery leaving at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday. Pallbearers will be Family and friends. Honorary Pallbearers will be Bobby Jo Kiser, Clayton Wallace, C.L. Jessee, Fred Ervin, James Barnette, Freddie Wallace, Don Wallace, Steve Wallace, and Billy Castle. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m., Monday, December 30, 2019, in Castlewood Funeral Home, Castlewood, Virginia. Online condolences may be sent to the Wallace family through our website at www.castlewoodfuneralhome.com. Castlewood Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Wallace, Johnny
