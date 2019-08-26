Revelation 21:4 - And God shall wipe away all tears from their eyes; and there shall be no more death, neither sorrow, nor crying, neither shall there be any more pain: for the former things are passed away. Sandra Eilene Walden, 55, of Bristol, Virginia went to be with the Lord on Friday, August 23, 2019, in the Ballad Hospice House, Bristol, Tennessee, following an extended illness. She was born in Bristol, Va., on December 17, 1963. Sandra was a resident of Bristol all of her life. She loved art and coloring. She loved to travel. She adored her nieces and nephews and enjoyed spending time with family and friends. She was a member of Open Door Baptist Church in Bristol, Va. Sandra is survived by her loving fiancé, Dave Clark; loving pet, Buddy Dog; her father and mother, Howard and Sue Walden; three sisters, Marilyn Powers and husband, Tommy, Darlene McCracken and husband, Greg, and Renda Knupp and husband, David; three nieces, Beverly Carter, Tammie Petersen and Christina Hamelink; three nephews, Tommy Powers Jr., David Knupp II and Michael Knupp; and special friend, Gene Grindstaff. The family would like to express a special thank you to the Doctors, Nurses and Staff of the Specialty Select Hospital and Ballad Hospice House for all the love and care shown to Sandra during her illness. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. on Tuesday, August 27, 2019, at Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services, 417 Lee Street, Bristol, VA 24201. Funeral Services and Committal Services and Interment will be Private. Condolences for the family may be sent and viewed by visiting www.BlevinsCares.com. Ms. Walden and her family are in the care of Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services.(276) 669-6141.