"And God shall wipe away all tears from their eyes; and there shall be no more death, neither sorrow, nor crying, neither shall there be any more pain: for the former things are passed away." Revelation 21:4 Sandra Eilene Walden, 55, of Bristol, Va., went to be with the Lord on Friday, August 23, 2019, in the Ballad Hospice House, Bristol, Tenn., following an extended illness. She was born in Bristol, Va., on December 17, 1963. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m., Tuesday, August 27, 2019, at Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services, 417 Lee Street, Bristol, VA 24201. Funeral Services and Committal Services and Interment will be private. Condolences for the family may be sent and viewed by visiting www.BlevinsCares.com. Ms. Walden and her family are in the care of Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services.(276) 669-6141.
