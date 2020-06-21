George W. Walden, age 90, of Bristol, Va., went to be with the Lord on Saturday, June 20, 2020, at the Ballad Hospice House in Bristol, Tenn. The family will receive friends from 6 until 7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at Oakley-Cook Funeral Home in Bristol, Tenn. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. with Pastor Herb Peak officiating. The committal service and interment will be held at Live Oak Cemetery in Selma, Alabama. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Christian Church Missions Fund, 311 Spencer Street, Bristol, VA 24201. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed by visiting www.oakley-cook.com. Arrangements especially for Mr. Walden and his family have been made through Oakley-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory.

