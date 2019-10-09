James "Jim" I. Walch James "Jim" I. Walch, age 75, of Bluff City, Tenn., passed away on October 4, 2019, at Ballad Hospice House in Bristol, Tenn. He was born on December 27, 1943, a son of the late Frederick and Frances DeRousie Walch. He was also preceded in death by a brother, John Walch. Jim was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend. He retired from Peerless Woodworking after 15 years of service. Jim was a member of Addilynn Memorial United Methodist Church. He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Kathleen Anne Stauss Walch; son, James Anthony Walch and wife, Nydia; daughter, Michelle Marie Walch; grandson, Andrew Walch; sisters, Rita Harrington, Marian Schreiner and husband, Ralph, and Barbara Walch: brothers, Richard Walch and wife, Yvonne, and Michael Walch and wife, Sue; and several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 12:30 until 2 p.m. on Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at Addilynn Memorial United Methodist Church in Bristol, Tenn. The memorial service to honor the life of Jim will follow at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Dan Gray Jr. officiating. In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift to Addilynn Memorial United Methodist Church, 3225 Avoca Road, Bristol, TN 37620, or to Ballad Hospice House, 280 Steeles Road, Bristol, TN 37620. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed by visiting www.oakley-cook.com. Arrangements especially for Mr. Walch and his family have been made through Oakley-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory.
Tags
Welcome to the Conversation
I would like to receive the Daily Obituaries newsletter
Most Popular
-
Corn maze in shape of U.S. opens in Bristol
-
Studio Brew may close unless Bristol, Virginia releases deed
-
Bristol Tennessee City Council approves plan to redevelop Shelby Street block
-
Lockups face overcrowding crisis in Sullivan County and Bristol, Va.
-
‘Just deplorable’ – Minister recalls Bristol city jail
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Email obits@bristolnews.com to submit your obituaries.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest Local Offers
Golden Rule Paint & Wallpaper Best prices in town! Free estimates! All Major CC's accepted Wallpaper Removal & Hanging 276-591-7389