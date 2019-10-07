James "Jim" I. Walch, age 75, of Bluff City, Tenn., passed away on Friday, October 4, 2019, at Ballad Hospice House in Bristol, Tenn. He was born on December 27, 1943, a son of the late Frederick and Frances DeRousie Walch. He is also preceded in death by a brother, John Walch. Jim was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend. He retired from Peerless Woodworking after 15 years of service. Jim was a member of Addilynn Memorial United Methodist Church. He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Kathleen Anne Stauss Walch; son, James Anthony Walch and wife, Nydia; daughter, Michelle Marie Walch; grandson, Andrew Walch; sisters, Rita Harrington, Marian Schreiner and husband, Ralph, Barbara Walch: brothers, Richard Walch and wife, Yvonne, Michael Walch and wife, Sue; and several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 12:30 until 2 p.m. on Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at Addilynn Memorial United Methodist Church in Bristol, Tenn. The memorial service to honor the life of Jim will follow at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Dan Gray Jr. officiating. In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift to Addilynn Memorial United Methodist Church, 3225 Avoca Road, Bristol, Tennessee 37620 or to Ballad Hospice House, 280 Steeles Road, Bristol, TN 37620. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed by visiting www.oakley-cook.com. Arrangements especially for Mr. Walch and his family have been made through Oakley-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory.