William T. "Chick" Wagner, age 77, of Glade Spring, Va., passed away on Monday, July 6, 2020, at Bristol Regional Medical Center. He was born on May 9, 1943, to the late Preston Wagner and Francis Able Wagner. He graduated from the Abingdon High School Class of 1961 as an MVP on the football team and recipient of the Danny Counts Trophy. Chick attended Emory and Henry College where he played football and went undefeated in 1961. He retired from the Mink Company after 32 years of service. Chick also spent 38 years with the Abingdon Fire Department and served as president of the State Fire Association. He was a former member of the Abingdon Jaycees. He served as the WBBI Voice of the Falcons, announced Abingdon High School Football and Baseball games, and was a Southwest Virginia football official. Chick mentored kids in athletics. He coached Senior League, Little League and Minor League Baseball Teams and Midget Football. Chick remained active in athletics, as he coached and played for the Western Steer Softball Team for a number of years. Chick was a member of Greendale Chapel Church, and at the time of his passing, worked as a Family Service Counselor at Forest Hills Memory Gardens. In addition to his parents, Chick was also preceded in death by his sister, Eleanor Romnosky; brother-in-law, Jimmy Mink; and sister-in-law, Nancy Mink. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Annis Mitchell Wagner; son, Preston (Janet) Wagner of Atlantic City, N.J.; daughter, Paige VanDyke of Bristol, Va.; sister, Elizabeth (Larry) Preston of Bristol, Tenn.; brother-in-law, Bill "Rita" Mink; sister-in-law, Sally "Irvin" Brown; six grandchildren, Terry, Seth, Ashley, Richard, Natasha, and Devon; three great-grandchildren, Julian, Gaius, and Rosie; furbaby, Precious; and a "gar." A funeral ceremony will be held on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Greendale Chapel, 17468 Rich Valley Rd., Abingdon, VA 24210, with the Rev. Jerry A. Eggers officiating. Interment will follow in Old Glade Presbyterian Church Cemetery where David Brown, Ron Mink, Stuart Mink, Richard Sironko Jr., Seth Wagner, and Terry Wagner will serve as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be the men of Greendale Chapel, present and past members of the Abingdon Fire Department, Artie Bennix, Jerry Blackwell, Marty Berry, Tony Byrd, Sterling Ellison, Kelly Farris, and Marshall McGrady. Visitation will be held on Friday, July 10, 2020, from 5 until 8 p.m. at the Main Street Chapel of Farris Funeral Service. Flowers will be accepted; however, memorial contributions are suggested to Shriners Hospital For Children, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607 or donate.lovetotherescue.org. Those wishing to share memories, express sympathy, and send "Hugs from Home" may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com. The family of William T. "Chick" Wagner is being cared for by Farris Funeral Service & Crematory, 427 E. Main St., Abingdon, VA 24210, (276) 623-2700.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Email obits@bristolnews.com to submit your obituaries.
Promotions
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.