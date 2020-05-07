Stanley Michael Vaughn Stanley Michael Vaughn, age 69, of Bristol, Va., passed away on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, in the Bristol Rehab and Memory. He was born in Bristol, Tenn. on January 17, 1951, a son of the late Charles and Ora Nell Childress Vaughn. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sister, Cynthia Darlene O'Dell and sister-in-law, Karen Vaughn. Stanley attended Norfolk Ave. Baptist, Bristol, Va. He had worked as a driver for UPS for 25 years, he also worked as a Real Estate Agent for Southeastern Properties. He was a member of the Boys and Girls Club for several years. He was an avid sports fan, he enjoyed basketball, volleyball, horse shoes and watching the Little League. Stanley is survived by his loving daughter, Angela Vaughn Seaman and husband, Ken; son, Michael Bryan Vaughn; four brothers, Charles Wayne Vaughn and wife, Nancy, Dewayne Vaughn and wife, Joann, Hoye Vaughn, Steve Vaughn and wife, Cindy; sister, Cheryl King; three grandchildren, Abby Seaman, Brody Vaughn and Carrera Vaughn; and several nieces and nephews. The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 10, 2020, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel. The burial will follow in the Mountain View Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

To plant a tree in memory of Stanley Vaughn as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

