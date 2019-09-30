TANNERSVILLE, Va. Mary Curtis Vanhoozer, age 83, a dear lady, devoted to serving God and her family, passed away on Friday, September 27, 2019, in her home. She was preceded in death by her husband, Truby Alvin Vanhoozer Sr.; her parents, Presley Odel and Sallie Ann Abel; several sisters; and a brother. She is survived by her children, Betty Sue Shrader (Sam) of Cedar Bluff, Va., Truby Alvin Vanhoozer Jr. (Jeanne) of Rich Valley, Va., Bobbie Jo Wolford (Billy), and Dennis Vanhoozer, all of Tannersville, Va.; eight grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; three sisters; a brother-in-law; several nieces and nephews; and many dear friends. The family would like to express their deep appreciation to the New Century Hospice nurses for the kindness shown to their mother and grandmother during her illness. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at the Henderson Funeral Home with the Pastor Lenny Bower officiating. The burial will be following at the Neal Cemetery in Tannersville, Va. The family will be receiving friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Tuesday evening at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at drhendersonfuneralhome.com. The Henderson Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Mary Curtis Vanhoozer family.

