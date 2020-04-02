Dennis Nelson VanGilder, age 60, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at the Holston Valley Medical Center. He was born on November 17, 1959, in Fairmont, W.Va., and he lived the past 8 years in the Bristol area. He worked over 25 years at Trane, recently as the general manager. He was a member of Central Holston Christian Church where he served as a deacon. Mr. VanGilder was preceded in death by his father, Lester VanGilder; mother, Phyllis Christine Van der Grift; and brother, Michael "Ernie" VanGilder. Surviving include his loving wife of 15 years, Catherine Gilley VanGilder; five children, Stephanie Channell and husband, Charlie, Carol Brannon and Mechele Craig, Shaun Brannon and fiancee', Laure Larouche, Wesley Pietsch, and Christopher Pietsch; grandchild, Hannah Taylor; sister, Patty Levenson and husband, Robert, Donna Kimbrew and husband, Paul, and Tammy Richards and husband, Craig; brother, Richard VanGilder and wife, Iara; and sister-in-law, Linda VanGilder. Due to COVID-19, a private memorial service will be held 2 p.m., Saturday, April 4, 2020, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Steve Page officiating. The service may be viewed by livestreaming at https://www.oneroomstreaming.com, Password:AKCJCU. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Central Holston Christian Church, 261 Sand Bar Road, Bristol, TN 37620. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

