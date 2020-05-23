Jonathan Wayne VanDyke, 42, of Bristol, Va., passed away on Friday, May 22, 2020, after a long battle with cancer. He was born on February 18, 1978, in Richlands, Va., and was a 1996 graduate of Richlands High School. He was preceded in death by his father, Johnny VanDyke of Bristol, Va. He is survived by his mother, Darla Worley VanDyke of Bristol, Va.; sister, Ginger VanDyke Ellison and husband, Kevin, of Greensburg, Pa.; two nieces he loved dearly, Sydney Paige Ellison and Lindsey Brooke Ellison of Greensburg, Pa.; and Bella, his beloved furbaby. No services are planned at this time. The family would like to express their appreciation to the Ballad Health Services Hospice Staff. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
Megan Boswell indicted on 11 counts of false reports
-
Sullivan County authorities respond to car crash in pond off Walnut Hill Road
-
Watch Now: Bristol Tennessee’s last dry cleaner fights to stay open amid pandemic closures
-
Bristol, Va. apartment complex reports one of its residents tested positive for COVID-19
-
2020 THOMPSON AWARD FOR EXCELLENCE FINALIST: Peyton Carter, Abingdon
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Email obits@bristolnews.com to submit your obituaries.
Promotions
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.