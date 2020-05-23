Jonathan Wayne VanDyke, 42, of Bristol, Va., passed away on Friday, May 22, 2020, after a long battle with cancer. He was born on February 18, 1978, in Richlands, Va., and was a 1996 graduate of Richlands High School. He was preceded in death by his father, Johnny VanDyke of Bristol, Va. He is survived by his mother, Darla Worley VanDyke of Bristol, Va.; sister, Ginger VanDyke Ellison and husband, Kevin, of Greensburg, Pa.; two nieces he loved dearly, Sydney Paige Ellison and Lindsey Brooke Ellison of Greensburg, Pa.; and Bella, his beloved furbaby. No services are planned at this time. The family would like to express their appreciation to the Ballad Health Services Hospice Staff. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

