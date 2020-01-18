God called our precious angel, Terri Christine VanDevender, age 55, home to Heaven on Friday, January 10, 2020. She was born in Hampton, Virginia and lived on the Peninsula for most of her life. Terri lived the past three years in Bristol, Virginia with her niece, Kimberly and husband Lobo Rector along with great nephews Christian and Casey. Terri is preceded in death by her parents, Christopher J. and Gertrude C. VanDevender; and sisters, Cathy R. Keel and Rita K. Fletcher. She is survived by siblings, Bobby and Nancy VanDevender of Poquoson, Barbara Ryder of Yorktown, Danny and Inge VanDevender of Augusta, Georgia; and favorite brother, Kevin and Nicola VanDevender; four nieces; three nephews; and a host of cousins. While In Bristol, Terri enjoyed attending the First Assembly of God. She loved dancing at the Carter Family Fold, singing, camping and cheering for all the boys at the Washington County Little League. She was their biggest fan. Terri brought an extraordinary amount of love, joy, and laughter to her extended family here in Bristol. She will always be in our hearts and memories of her will forever bring smiles to our faces. As a young adult Terri attended the Sarah Bonwell Hudgins Center/ARC Peninsula in Hampton, Virginia and participated in local Special Olympics activities. Her passions were music, afternoon soap "stories", and tv show The Dukes of Hazzard. She was a NASCAR/Kyle Busch fan and attended several races with her brother, Kevin. Terri touched many lives with her sweet nature. She always smiled and had a hug for everyone and only saw the good in people. She looked forward to attending the family homecoming in West Virginia each year. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Special Olympics. The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m. on Monday, January 20, 2020, at Peninsula Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be in Peninsula Memorial Park. Arrangements are being handled by Peninsula Funeral Home, 11144 Warwick Boulevard, Newport News, VA 23601.
