Glenn Everette Vance, age 93, of Bluff City, Tennessee, passed away on Wednesday, December 25, 2019, at his residence. He was born on January 2, 1926, in Bristol, Tenn., a son of the late John Ensor and Virgie Bowery Vance, and he lived all of his life in the Bristol area. Mr. Vance was CPA for Vance, Richards and Bushong. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Piney Flats, Tenn., and the Bristol Civitan Club. He was a World War II U.S. Army Veteran serving in the 8th Armored Division during the Battle of the Bulge, and he was rewarded a Purple Heart. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Allen Vance and Gene Vance. Surviving include his loving and devoted wife of 72 years, Virginia Carrier Vance; children, Dr. Glenn Vance Jr.; daughter, Sheryl Vance; grandchildren, Jamie Vance, Jason Stephens, and Heath Vance; great-granddaughter, Olivia Vance; two nieces and one nephew. The funeral service will be held 6 p.m., Saturday, December 28, 2019, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Allen Davis and the Rev. Kenneth Jordan officiating. The committal service will be held 1 p.m., Sunday, December 29, 2019, in the Glenwood Mausoleum Chapel with Military Honors by the Bristol VFW Honor Guard. The family will receive friends from 4 until 5:45 p.m. prior to the service Saturday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.