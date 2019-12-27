Glenn Everette Vance, age 93, of Bluff City, Tennessee, passed away on Wednesday, December 25, 2019, at his residence. The funeral service will be held at 6 p.m. on Saturday, December 28, 2019, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Allen Davis and the Rev. Kenneth Jordan officiating. The committal service will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, December 29, 2019, in the Glenwood Mausoleum Chapel with Military Honors by the Bristol VFW Honor Guard. The family will receive friends from 4 until 5:45 p.m. prior to the service Saturday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
