Herbert Norman Van Nostrand III, age 81, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on Thursday, November 21, 2019, at Bristol Regional Medical Center. The family will receive friends from 3 until 5 p.m. on Sunday, November 24, 2019, at Oakley-Cook Funeral Home in Bristol, Tenn. A funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. on Monday, November 25, 2019, at First Presbyterian Church in Bristol, Tenn., with the Rev. Sam Weddington officiating. The committal and interment service will follow at Glenwood Cemetery in Bristol, Tenn. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Boy Scouts of America Troop 3 at First Presbyterian Church, 701 Florida Avenue, Bristol, TN 37620. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed by visiting www.oakley-cook.com. Arrangements especially for Mr. Van Nostrand and his family have been made through Oakley-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory.