Mary Mable Umbarger, age 90, of Atkins, Va., died Monday, February 3, 2020. She was born in Smyth Co., Va. on October 28, 1929, the daughter of the late Ernest Lee Pickle and Cleo James Heldreth Pickle and was preceded in death by her husband, Dallas Erby Umbarger; five brothers; and one sister. She is survived by a brother, Don and Juanita Pickle of Groseclose, Va.; sisters, Shirley Farmer of Marion, Va., Ruth Call of Atkins, Va.; and a special sister-in-law, Loretta Umbarger of N.C. Per her wishes, there will be no service. Lindsey Funeral Home Rural Retreat, Va. is serving the Umbarger family. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.highlandfuneralservice.com.
